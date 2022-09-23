‘Hush Hush’, ‘Andor’, ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ And More Movies/Shows To Binge Watch This Weekend

While there haven’t been many original releases this week, there are plenty of weekly releases every week. You can binge the first five episodes of shows like House Of The Dragon, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, She-Hulk, and the Korean drama Little Women. Meanwhile, new OTT Hindi shows include, Hush Hush and Jamtara season 2. The Kardashians season 2 is also returning on Disney+ Hotstar alongside the Star Wars spin-off Andor.

Here are all the binge-worthy movies and shows currently streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Hush Hush (Amazon Prime Video)

Led by Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Ghulka, and Shahana Goswami, Hush Hush takes place in a urban upper-class setting. The show follows four friends who after a dangerous encounter go down the hole of lies and secrets. However, amid the deceit, their bond deepens as they try to shake off a cop who is on to their lies.

Andor (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Star War spin-off to Rouge One, Andor takes place at the early days of the rebellion and has been receiving critical acclaim for its storytelling. The series follows thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years leading up to the Rogue One. The show stars Diego Luna alongside Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain and others.

Fullmetal Alchemist- The Final Alchemy (Netflix)

Releasing on Netflix the Japanese live-action film follows the Elric brothers to the end of their long and winding journey for an epic finale. Both are tasked with facing off against an unworldly, nationwide threat. The film stars Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, and Dean Fujioka in leading roles.

Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Tamannaah Bhatia feature set in Delhi and a small village in Haryana attempts to normalise women who chose to earn and have jobs instead of getting married and giving birth to kids. Babli who is known as a female wrestler goes on to become a female bouncer at a pub against everyone’s wishes and end up making the village proud.

The Kardashians S2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The new season has returned with big moments of the Kardashian-Jenner family from 2022 including Kim’s relationship and eventual breakup with Pete Davidson, Khloe’s turbulent relationship with Tristan Thompson, and the birth of Kylie’s second child. The show is also a weekly release and the first episode was out on September 22, 2022.

Jamtara Season 2 (Netflix)

Jamtara has returned for season two after a long wait of two years. Season one had left fans impressed with stellar performances and an engaging story. It will return with scamsters Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav), Gudiya (Monika Panwar), and Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar). They will be seen fighting back in their own way to win back their phishing scam fortune.

