Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies ‘due to grief’ two days later

The husband of a woman murdered in the Uvalde mass shooting has died of a heart attack two days after the attack.

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two faculty members who was killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, died from a heart attack just two days after losing his wife.

A family member confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying he “passed away due to grief.” The couple had been together since high school and had four children, according to the Dallas News.

“I truly am at a loss for words for how we are feeling,” John Martinez, Irma Garcia’s nephew, tweeted. “PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY. God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

Ms Garcia had been working at Robb Elementary School for 23 years when she was killed and was considered an accomplished educator. In 2019, she was named a finalist for the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Teaching, which is awarded to exceptional teachers in the San Antonio area by Trinity University.

She and Mr Garcia had been married for 24 years.

