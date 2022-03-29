Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.

Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.

Both had written DNR – meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ – on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.

Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.

Detectives discovered they had left detailed instructions on various matters after their deaths, such as updated wills and how to operate the automated light and heating.

Evidence from the couple’s GP, as well as the post-mortem examination, revealed they were both in poor health.

Mr Norris had suffered two strokes, as well as coronary artery disease, chronic renal disease and obstructed neuropathy, while his wife had heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

Toxicology tests carried out on the couple found they both died as a result of drug overdoses of prescribed medication.

GP Dr Naomi Hulatt said Mr Norris suffered from chronic neuropathological pain and arthritis.

“He doesn’t really ever want to go to hospital again,” she added.

Police investigator Keeley Topham said the bodies of Mr and Mrs Norris were found in separate bedrooms of their home and their deaths were not treated as suspicious.

“Both the male and female had ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads but (there were) no other suspicious circumstances,” she said.

“We spoke with neighbours who had attended that day, none of whom had seen the deceased in the week preceding their deaths.

“On a desk were documents containing their updated will and various other bits of paperwork of matters that would require attention after their deaths.

“On a table in the sitting room was a clipboard with instructions for the automated light and heating along with instructions about keeping the curtains drawn to prevent the furniture fading.

“Later on, I spoke to the solicitor and they had received a letter from the couple which had basically explained, ‘Our lives, our choice’.

“The conclusion based on evidence we saw at the scene and also the results of the toxicology conclusion were that it does not appear there were any suspicious circumstances to this incident.

“While we accept the decision on the cause of death is made by the coroner all the evidence at the scene would suggest the sad deaths of Mr and Mrs Norris was due to suicide with no third party involvement.”

On Monday senior coroner Ian Arrow recorded conclusions that Mr and Mrs Norris had taken their own lives.

“I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Peter has decided to take an overdose,” he said.

“It is clear he did not wish to be resuscitated. I sadly therefore come to the conclusion he has taken his own life.”

Referring to Mrs Norris, he said: “I am satisfied from the fact she did not want to be resuscitated that she had taken those drugs with an intention of ending her own life.

“I therefore sadly come to the conclusion she has taken her own life.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears