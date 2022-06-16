Hurricane Blas closes Mexican port as it strengthens in the Pacific

The second hurricane of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season has closed a port in Mexico, just weeks after Hurricane Agatha slammed into the country.

The storm, named Hurricane Blas, strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) — meaning wind speeds were now greater than 74 miles per hour (119 kph).

The storm is not expected to hit land directly, the agency said, instead veering off westward into the ocean. But dangerous surf conditions were hitting the coast, and Puerto Escondido, a port in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, was closed as of Wednesday, AP reports.

Wind speeds had reached almost 85 mph (137 kph) by Thursday morning, with the storm expected to begin weakening by Friday night, NHC said.

Hurricane Agatha, a Category 2 storm, swept over southern Mexico in late May. Windspeeds reached over 105 mph (169 kph), and heavy rain caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least nine people, AP notes.

AP contributed to this report. This is a breaking story, more to follow

