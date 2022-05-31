Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Mexico with winds reaching up to 110kmh

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a warning for “extremely dangerous coastal flooding,” “life-threatening hurricane-force winds” and heavy rains as Hurricane Agatha made landfall in Mexico on Monday (30 May).

The NHC said that the heavy rain may cause potentially life threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

The hurricane reached landfall approximately 65km north of Puerto Angel and Oaxaca, with sustained wind speeds of 110 km/h, according to Proteccion Civil Mexico.

