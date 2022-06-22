Hungry cheetah hops on tourist vehicle, terrifying passengers

A curious cheetah decided to “greet” a group of tourists by jumping into their car and scaring them, while they were on a safari through the Serengeti.

The group’s guide told them all to avoid eye contact and jokingly started saying “meow” to the big cat.

After tossing the cheetah a piece of meat and even opening the car doors, the curious cat finally left and nobody was harmed.

“Honestly, it was probably one of the scariest moments of my life while it was happening”, American tourist Britton Hayes told Komo News.