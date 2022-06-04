Hungary vs England predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

The first of four Nations League matches across the coming couple of weeks sees England head to play what was intended as a behind-closed-doors clashes against Hungary.

There will, however, be around 30,000 schoolchildren in attendance after the hosts opted to exploit a loophole against their punishment for racist behaviour.

England beat Hungary in their World Cup qualifier on the road, with a draw between the sides at Wembley more recently.

Gareth Southgate could hand debuts to two new England caps, in James Justin and Jarrod Bowen.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Hungary vs England?

The Nations League clash kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 4 June.

Where can I watch it?

England’s Nations League matches will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and streamed on the All 4 platform.

What is the England team news?

Phil Foden is out with Covid but otherwise Gareth Southgate should have a full squad to choose from. Fikayo Tomori is hoping to shine after being recalled, while Jarrod Bowen and James Justin could be in line for debuts after their first call-ups. Benjamin White and Marc Guehi are likely out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

HUN: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, Fiola, Nego, Schafer, Styles, Nagy, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Szalai

ENG: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Coady, Trippier, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Saka, Mount, Sterling, Kane

Odds

Hungary 19/2

Draw 39/10

England 7/17

Prediction

England to beat a side they have already done so away from home in the recent past and start their Nations League campaign on a positive note, if not the most exciting encounter. Hungary 0-2 England.

