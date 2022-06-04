Hungary vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

England begin their Uefa Nations League campaign on Saturday, as they take on Hungary in Group A3.

With Germany and Italy the other nations in the quartet, this would be nominally seen as the easiest encounter on offer, but where it was supposed to be behind closed doors, the Hungarian FA have opted to allow 30,000 schoolchildren in to witness the clash.

As four games will be played in quick succession, changes to line-ups and personnel are expected to be commonplace, meaning everyone in the squad should have at least the chance of involvement over the next two weeks.

England and Hungary were in the same World Cup qualifying group too, but while the Three Lions cruised to the finals, Hungary finished only fourth behind Poland and Albania.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Hungary vs England?

The Nations League clash kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 4 June.

Where can I watch it?

England’s Nations League matches will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and streamed on the All 4 platform.

What is the England team news?

Phil Foden is out with Covid but otherwise Gareth Southgate should have a full squad to choose from. Fikayo Tomori is hoping to shine after being recalled, while Jarrod Bowen and James Justin could be in line for debuts after their first call-ups. Ben

Predicted line-ups

HUN: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, Fiola, Nego, Schafer, Styles, Nagy, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Szalai

ENG: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Tomori, Trippier, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Saka, Mount, Sterling, Kane

Odds

Hungary 19/2

Draw 39/10

England 7/17

Prediction

England to beat a side they have already done so away from home in the recent past and start their Nations League campaign on a positive note, if not the most exciting encounter. Hungary 0-2 England.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hungary vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight