Several people died and a number of others were injured when a train derailed after hitting a pick-up truck in southern Hungary on Tuesday morning, police have said.
The accident took place close to the Hungarian-Serbian border before 5am GMT, according to the Hungarian authorities.
“Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties,” the police said in a statement.
In an unconfirmed report, local news site delmagyar.hu said seven people were killed in the collision.
Source Link Hungary train crash: ‘Seven killed and 10 injured’ as pick up truck hits carriages