Several people died and a number of others were injured when a train derailed after hitting a pick-up truck in southern Hungary on Tuesday morning, police have said.

The accident took place close to the Hungarian-Serbian border before 5am GMT, according to the Hungarian authorities.

“Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties,” the police said in a statement.

In an unconfirmed report, local news site delmagyar.hu said seven people were killed in the collision.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hungary train crash: ‘Seven killed and 10 injured’ as pick up truck hits carriages