Hundreds of displaced Ukrainians receive aid in Zaporizhzhia

Hundreds of displaced people have reached Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, where they have been given aid.

The government, NGOs and international organizations are distributing handouts containing food, cleaning products and clothes.

Earlier this week more than 100 people had travelled to the city from Mariupol, a port city which has suffered extensive shelling.

The head of the United Nations has said that another attempt is being made to evacuate people from Mariupol, where many people are still sheltering in a steel plant.

