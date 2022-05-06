Hundreds of displaced Ukrainians receive aid in Zaporizhzhia

Posted on May 6, 2022 0

Hundreds of displaced people have reached Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, where they have been given aid.

The government, NGOs and international organizations are distributing handouts containing food, cleaning products and clothes.

Earlier this week more than 100 people had travelled to the city from Mariupol, a port city which has suffered extensive shelling.

The head of the United Nations has said that another attempt is being made to evacuate people from Mariupol, where many people are still sheltering in a steel plant.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Hundreds of displaced Ukrainians receive aid in Zaporizhzhia