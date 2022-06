Hundreds of dead birds have washed ashore in Martha’s Vineyard, leaving animal officials speculating if a highly contagious strain of avian bird flu could be behind the mass deaths.

On Monday, the Tisbury Animal Control posted an “avian influenza warning” on their social media channels, after informing residents of the island that they’d found hundreds of dead cormorants on the shore.

More to come

