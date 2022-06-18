Hundreds gather in central London to protest cost of living crisis

Posted on June 18, 2022

Protestors are taking to the streets of London to march against the cost of living crisis, by demanding pay rises for workers and cuts to energy bills.

The demonstration was organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), who say working people have lost almost £20,000 since 2008, with wages not matching rates of inflation.

Named the ‘We Demand Better’ march, a blue flare signalled its beginning at Portland Place, where hundreds of coaches had brought protestors.

Placards read ‘tax wealth not workers’ and the NMT had a ‘defend rail’ banner.

