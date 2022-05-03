A barrel containing human remains has been found at Lake Mead after a persistent megadrought in the American West has caused historic decline in water level.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Human remains in barrel surfaces due to drought conditions at Lake Mead