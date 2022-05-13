Hulu Teams Up With Xbox To Give Subscribers 3 Free Months Of Pc Game Pass

Between the ongoing fiasco at Netflix to the near-instant implosion of CNN+, this spring has been a reckoning for the streaming industry.

Now, Hulu is rolling out a new perk to win over price hike-weary and subscription-fatigued viewers: free video games.

The Disney-owned streaming service has struck a new partnership with Xbox to give its subscribers three months of PC Game Pass for free, it announced Thursday. U.S. Hulu subscribers in good standing and new Xbox Game Pass members can redeem the offer anytime through July 23, 2022 via hulu.com/pcgamepass.

Hulu said in a press release that the partnership comes “[as] part of its ongoing commitment to provide subscribers with added value.”

Xbox’s Game Pass service has often been described as “the Netflix for video games,” so this feels like an apt pairing. Signing up will get you access to over 100 games on Windows, from blockbusters like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 to indie favorites like Hades, as well as the entire EA Play for PC catalog. (That includes titles like Madden NFL 22 and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.) Members can also take advantage of exclusive discounts, deals, and in-game rewards and check out new Xbox Game Studios titles the day they premiere. New content is added every week so there’s always something fresh to play.

Note that Xbox will automatically renew your PC Game Pass subscription at the current $9.99/month rate as soon as those three freebie months are up, so be sure to cancel it before then if you don’t want to be charged.

If you’re not already a Hulu member, click here to sign up for as little as $6.99 per month.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Hulu Teams Up With Xbox To Give Subscribers 3 Free Months Of Pc Game Pass