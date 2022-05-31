Hulu: Is the US-based streaming service available in the UK? Here’s what you need to know

We’ve been writing a lot about TV streaming services recently here at IndyBest, from Netflix and Disney+ to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Now it’s time for one more, but with Hulu things are a little different.

You see, Hulu is one of those rare things on today’s open internet. It can only be accessed in the US.

We’re used to seeing the content catalogues of Netflix change depending on the country it’s viewed in, but with Hulu there is unfortunately a hard and fast rule: It is only available in the US, as well as US territories and on US military bases.

For those lucky American customers, Hulu serves up a range of TV shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Kardashians, Life & Beth, Pam & Tommy and How I Met Your Father. But, as readers will no doubt be starting to realise, some of these shows are available elsewhere.The Handmaid’s Tale is on All 4, for example, and Pam & Tommy is currently streaming on Disney+.

Here’s what you need to know about Hulu, and what your options are if you live outside the US.

Does Hulu work through a VPN?

Hulu’s website states how its service “doesn’t work with anonymizers or proxy services,” but this landscape changes regularly and you may find that the service can be viewed through a VPN.

How much does Hulu cost?

Although Hulu isn’t available to watch in the UK, here’s a quick look at how it is priced over in the US. The basic package costs just $6 a month but, unusually for streaming services, this includes adverts. To remove those you have to pay more than twice as much, as the ad-free price is $13.

Above this, you can also pay for Hulu’s live TV service, which works like Sling TV and YouTube TV, which are also limited to the US, and includes 75 live streaming channels. This costs $70 a month, having increased from $65 at the end of 2021. You can also pay more to remove adverts from Hulu TV, and for a service that lets you record TV, like Sky+ here in the UK.

Unlike Netflix, where the price increases if you want to watch content in HD or 4K, all of Hulu’s packages offer content in 4K where available, even at the $6 tier.

Is Hulu available on Disney+?

Yes, it is. Disney owns a part of Hulu, and the two services are available (along with sports broadcaster ESPN+) as part of a bundle. But sadly, once again, this is only available in the US.

The bundle is priced at $13.99 a month and includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ in one package, bringing Hulu originals, Disney’s massive catalogue (plus Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic), and sport into one place. The only downside here is that the version of Hulu bundled in the package is the same as the basic $6 tier mentioned earlier, so includes adverts.

Is there Hulu content available elsewhere?

The good news for readers outside of the US is that some Hulu content is available on other platforms. For example, The Handmaid’s Tale is available on Channel 4 and through the broadcaster’s All 4 streaming service.

Similarly, Pam & Tommy – the biographical drama miniseries chronicling the marriage between actress Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) – is available through Disney+, and so too is Love, Victor and The Kardashians.

Before you start streaming, you may want a new TV to watch your favourite shows on and we’ve rounded up the best deals this month

