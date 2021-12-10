Hugh Jackman reacts to giant Ryan Reynolds billboard near his home as playful feud continues

Hugh Jackman has reacted to a giant Ryan Reynolds billboard that has been put up near his house.

The two actors have engaged in a playful rivalry over the years, exchanging playful digs at one another’s films over social media.

Jackman used Twitter to air his grievances over a billboard of Reynolds that was put up near his New York City home.

The Wolverine star shared a video he had taken of the poster, which promotes Reynolds’s newly released Netflix film Red Notice.

In the brief clip, Jackman can be heard saying: “Wow. Wow, Ryan… I see. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Could have put that anywhere really but you had to put it right next to… I get it. That’s fine. No problem, brother. That’s the way you want to do it. Good luck.”

He captioned the post: “Really @VancityReynolds.”

In a 2020 interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman said he can’t remember when their feud began because it had been going on for so long. The actor quipped that he has had to “limit [planning retribution] to five hours a day”.

“I’ve found in the past that it gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” joked the actor.

The 53-year-old will next be seen on Broadway in a production of Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man, in which he stars opposite Sutton Foster.

You can read The Independent’s two-star review of Red Notice here.

