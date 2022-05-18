Huge sandstorms sweep across Middle East, leading to closure of schools and government offices

A severe sandstorm has engulfed several countries in the Middle East, leading to the closure of schools and government offices.

Blanketed with a thick layer of dust, several cities in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran and Iraq issued weather and traffic warnings as a yellow hue enveloped them.

In UAE, some cities recorded wind speeds of up to 40km, reducing visibility to less than 2000m, prompting authorities to issue a countrywide weather alert.

In Riyadh, drivers were warned to go slowly on highways as the Saudi capital observed a dramatic decline in visibility, making it harder to even see iconic towers from more than a few metres away.

Up to 1,285 people landed in emergency rooms in hospitals after complaining of respiratory problems.

The neighbouring countries have been grappling with the problems for longer, with Iraq experiencing eight sand storms since mid-April.

Authorities ordered the closure of airports, schools and public offices across the country as the latest sandstorm hit the capital on Monday.

People cross a bridge during a sandstorm in Baghdad on 16 May 2022

This picture taken on 16 May 2022 shows a view of the Tigris river bank in Iraq’s capital Baghdad amidst a heavy dust storm (AFP via Getty )

Patients receive medical care at the al-Hakim hospital during a sandstorm in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf on 16 May 2022 (AFP via Getty )

In this handout satellite image courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory taken on 16 May 2022, a dust storm engulfs parts of Iraq and neighbouring countries

Up to 4,000 people were rushed to the hospital in Iraq after complaining about breathing problems.

The Iranian capital of Tehran also shut down schools and government offices on Tuesday, as the city observed a decline in air quality from the dust pollution. While this is the third severe sandstorm in Iran since mid-April, it was only on Tuesday that authorities closed the government offices.

On Monday, airports in western Iran saw dozens of flights cancelled or delayed.

In Syria, at least three people died along the border with Iraq because of the storm.

Though the exact cause of the sand and dust storms is not yet fully known, experts blame the frequency and intensity of the storm on overgrazing and deforestation as they fear that the phenomenon could get worse with climate change impacting regional weather patterns.

Additional reporting from the wires

