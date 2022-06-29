Huge fire breaks out at Jewish summer program Camp Airy’s dining hall

Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out at Camp Airy, a Jewish summer camp for boys, in Thurmont, Maryland.

The two-alarm fire was called in around 7:30am on Wednesday. It began in the camp’s dining hall and quickly spread throughout its first and second floors, according to officials.

According to Sarah Campbell, a member of the Frederick County Fire Department, although campers were present on Wednesday, the dining hall was empty when the fire began.

She said Wednesday that the fire has remained contained to the dining hall.

No injuries to either campers or responders has been reported, though firefighters have reportedly faced some water availability issues, according to Ms Campbell.

