Huge 50-tonne whale escorted out to sea in Scotland after getting lost in shallow water

Astonishing drone footage captures a 50-tonne sperm whale being escorted out to sea off the coast of Scotland.

The animal, thought to be an adult male, had no signs of injury, but is believed to have got lost and ended up in waters much shallower than the species is usually found in.

It was swimming around the coastline for 10 days and was finally manoeuvred away from the Shetland Islands with the help of several boats on Wednesday.

