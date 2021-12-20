Huawei MatePad: The new kids tablet that has your children’s learning and entertainment covered

When it comes to children, over the past two years one thing that’s been essential to their continual learning has been a tablet. During home-schooling, they’ve been little lifesavers that easily enable children to access lessons, complete homework and stay connected to school remotely.

Little ones seem to innately know how tech works, so aside from formal learning at school, tablets can also help inspire a huge array of things, from languages to drawing and photography to name just a few of the skills kids could learn.

Enter the brand new HUAWEI MatePad T 10 Kids Edition, which has been cleverly designed with children’s education and their healthy development in mind. Aimed at 3-8 year olds, it can also grow with your child too making it a worthy investment.

Featuring a 9 inch screen, the slim tablet includes a durable case, a stylus pen for any budding artists, kid-friendly learning and games, excellent parental controls and a blue ray light filter.

Made of child-friendly food-grade rubber in fun and bright turquoise and green tones, the case will protect the tablet from inevitable bumps and scratches that will no-doubt happen along the way. As well as having a slot to hold the stylus pen – as we all know how little things can go walkies – the case also features a nifty stand, which easily pops out to balance on a table so children can prop it up while watching a video or playing educational games.

HUAWEI MatePad T 10 Kids Edition, £179.99, Huawei.com

To help with inspiration for those educational games, the tablet already includes a free 12-month subscription to Azoomee – a service that offers hand-picked, age-appropriate puzzles, games and inspirational content, so you can be sure to trust what they’re doing.

But parents don’t really have to worry about their child’s dependence on gadgets, as the MatePad T 10 Kids Edition offers many security features. Through the Child Profile, parents can check how often and how long apps are used over a certain period. While you can also control the apps and content your children have access to in the Kids Corner. Finally, the Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition allows parents to set helpful timeout intervals for using the tablet throughout the day.

The tablet has many clever features that have been designed to help look after children while using the tablet, too. One of these includes the blue light filter, which helps protect your children’s peepers and can be adjusted to suit their needs. There’s also a bumpy road alerts feature, which provides even more care for their little eyes in a wide variety of light conditions and environments, such as using the tablet in the car.

These gadgets can be great for entertaining children while on long trips in the car, so thanks to a generous 10 hour battery life, the tablet won’t run out of juice mid-journey. While the addition of a front and back camera means they can start getting snap-happy without needing a smartphone, or an actual camera either.

When children get older – and more trusted – they can remove the bumper case so it looks and feels more grown up, as well as adjusting some of the parental controls. They can also start using it for school as well as for note taking thanks to the pen.

But it’s not just at school that it’s useful, as outside of it older kids can enjoy free access to kid-friendly books, videos, apps, games and much more.

