Huawei launched two new health and fitness wearables today – including the watch GT 3

Huawei has announced its latest wearable tech at a fitness and fashion focused launch event in Milan.

The Huawei watch GT 3 pro (from £299.99, Huawei.com) and the Huawei watch fit 2 join the brand’s expanding range of HarmonyOS smart watches, and aim to bridge the gap between fitness tracker and fashion accessory.

Designed as a fashion-first smart watch, the flagship Huawei watch GT 3 pro is available to pre-order now in two materials: an all-metal titanium edition and a more premium white ceramic edition. The titanium watch launches on 30 May, with the ceramic version is arriving later on 8 June.

While different in their design and appearance, both share the same underlying features. The GT 3 pro has a bright and colourful 1.43in AMOLED display, customisable watch faces, built-in GPS and a glut of health sensors for tracking workouts, monitoring heart rate and measuring blood oxygen levels throughout the day.

The addition of ECG functionality will also allow wearers to monitor their heart health at any time to check for potential vascular problems and irregular heart rhythms.

The more affordable Huawei watch fit 2 is not yet available to pre-order and will launch on 15 June for £129.99.

Huawei watch GT 3 pro: From £299.99 / £429.99, Huawei.com

We’ve had a chance to play around the with the Huawei watch GT 3 pro at its unveiling in Milan, and first impressions are of a stylish and elevated wearable designed for those who find the Apple Watch and other smart watches too techy.

Both editions are available in 43mm and 46mm casings, with the titanium version leaning more into the traditionally masculine style of watch design, with chunky metal strap-links.

An addition Huawei is especially proud of is the wearable’s much-improved water resistance. The new watch is built to withstand depths of up to 30 metres, and can accurately track a diver’s depth as they swim.

How useful this feature wil be to the average wearer is up for debate, but having held and used the Huawei watch GT 3 pro it’s immediately clear that this is a well-built and premium-feeling piece of hardware.

The Huawei watch GT 3 pro titanium watch launches on 30 May for £299.99. The ceramic edition arrives a little later on 8 June for £429.99.

Both editions are available to pre-order now at the official Huawei store, and come with free pair of Huawei freebud pro wireless earbuds.

