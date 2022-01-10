Hrithik Roshan's First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' His Next Action Thriller Unveiled On His Birthday

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is finally making a comeback to acting with yet another action thriller to add his extensive filmography of action flicks. Titled Vikram Vedha, the film is a remake of a Tamil hit of the same name. On the occasion of his 48th birthday, the producers decided to treat fans to his first look from the upcoming film. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Hrithik Roshan shared his rugged first look as Vedha from Vikram Vedha. In the picture that appears to be from a brutal fight sequence, he can be seen with dishevelled hair and bloodstains on his face and chest. From the looks of it, Vikram Vedha is shaping up to be quite an intense ride. Check out the teaser image for Roshan’s character here:

Vikram Vedha is dubbed as a neo-noir thriller that will be helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the writers and directors of the Tamil original. The film is reportedly a take on the myth of ‘Vikram aur Betaal’ a compilation of stories about a wise King and a witty ghost. Its plot revolves around a powerful police officer who sets out to track down and kill a powerful gangster. While the first film cast R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, this one will likely see Hrithik Roshan pitted against Saif Ali Khan who is set to play the role of Vikram.

The first look is bound to get fans excited for the film especially since this is the actor’s next after War. Along with all the praise pouring in for the Birthday boy, R. Madhavan also shared his excitement to watch Hrithik take on Vedha.

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn❤️❤️😉🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 10, 2022

Vikram Vedha is produced by Gulshan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment and T-Series Films. It is currently scheduled to release on September 30, 2022.

Cover image: Reliance Entertainment