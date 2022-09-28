Evolving with time and experience is every artist’s virtue. Naturally, looking behind may give you a great sense of pride at how far you’ve come. At times, reviewing previous works may also cause you to curl up your toes in embarrassment. Hrithik Roshan seems to have gone through a similar paradoxical ordeal.

In an interview with ETimes, while promoting Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan said, ”I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love,” The actor has a long list of blockbusters to his name like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi… Mil Gaya, Lakshya, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more.

He further said, ”I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance.” On the other hand, the actor presented an interesting take on the reception of the audience on his performance. The seasoned actor talked about the overwhelming love he received for playing Kabir in the 2019 film War.

In an interview with Indian Express, he said, ”War put a different kind of pressure. There was so much adulation for Kabir that I got lost. I didn’t know why, where, what I should take… It was a very confusing time for me,” He divulged having a hard time separating his real-life personality from that of his on-screen persona which was receiving the most love.

”It was time for me to realign with the person I am and to fulfil myself as Hrithik. Because if I keep constantly filling myself up through the love for my characters, in my real life also I will try and be that so that I keep getting the love. I need to be comfortable being me,” Hrithik Roshan concluded.

Source Link : Hrithik Roshan Says He 'Got Lost' After Receiving Love As Kabir From 'War'; Reveals He 'Cringes' At Past Films