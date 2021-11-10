Howard Stern thinks he would beat Donald Trump in a presidential race: ‘There’s no way I’d lose’

DJ Howard Stern has said if he and former President Donald Trump were to run for office, he would beat Trump.

Stern made the comments on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday (9 November).

On his strategy for beating Trump in the 2024 race for the White House, Stern said he would play the excerpt from Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, asking him to find enough votes to defeat Joe Biden. In the call, which took place in January, Trump said he had been cheated out of the win.

During the call, Trump said: “What I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”

Stern told his listeners there would be “no way” he’d lose any election race if he played that clip repeatedly.

Stern said: “I would just sit there and play that f****** clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again. There’s no way I’d lose.”

His co-host Robin Quivers said: “If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him,” to which Stern replied: “That’s my plan.”

Rapper Kanye West and Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Last week, rapper Kanye West, who is now known officially as Ye, once again asserted his support for Trump in a new interview.

The artist said in a recent, wide-ranging interview on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast “I’ve still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that.”

He added: “I might not got it on [at the moment], but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

Red MAGA caps became a symbol of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Ye unsuccessfully ran his own presidential campaign in 2020, while Trump was running for re-election.

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and took office in January 2021.

