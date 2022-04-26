Howard Stern accuses ‘narcissist’ Johnny Depp of ‘overacting’ during Amber Heard trial

Howard Stern has accused Johnny Depp of being a “huge narcissist” who is “trying to charm the pants off of America“.

The comedian also suggested the Hollywood star is “overacting” on the stand, as he addressed Mr Depp’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on The Howard Stern Show.

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist,” Stern said.

“I’ll play you some clips from the trial… he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along.”

