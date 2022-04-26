Howard Stern accuses Johnny Depp of ‘overacting’ during Amber Heard defamation trial

Howard Stern has called Johnny Depp “a narcissist” and accused him of “overacting” during his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

During the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the 68-year-old American radio personality said that Depp is intentionally overacting for a television audience.

Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood.

After Judge Penney Azcarate approved cameras to livestream the trial, Heard’s team reportedly tried to block it. However, Depp’s attorney did not challenge the decision, and television cameras were allowed into the courtroom as planned.

“The reason he wanted that, he wanted it televised, is that’s what narcissists do,” Stern said of Depp. “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is – he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

Stern continued by playing some clips of the Depp v Heard trial.

Johnny Depp y Amber Heard en la corte en Fairfax, Virginia el 25 de abril de 2022 (STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“If he isn’t acting – I mean, he’s so overacting, ’cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I got to tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape,” Stern said, adding that Depp may have thought “I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.”

“No, you won’t! This will not go well,” Stern added. “It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.

“It’s just coming off really badly. Johnny Depp testified in court for two days last week. Two days. Think about that, lots of room to embarrass yourself. Two full f***ing days!”

Depp’s cross-examination ended on Monday (25 April), after four days. Heard is yet to take the stand to tell her side of the story.

You can follow our live blog about the trial here.

