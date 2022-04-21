How to watch Piers Morgan’s contentious Donald Trump interview

Piers Morgan’s new TV show is set to kick off with his already high-profile spat with one-term president Donald Trump.

In the contentious interview, Mr Morgan confronts the former president about his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

And in the trailer for the interview it appears that Mr Trump stormed off set, although in a recording given to NBC by Mr trump’s spokesperson the men thanked each other and laughed.

The interview was recorded for Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel, which is launching in the UK on Monday 25 April, and the interview will air at 8pm GMT.

Mr Morgan took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that “due to the huge global interest in my explosive interview with President Trump” it would now be aired over two days on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During the interview Mr Morgan confronts Mr Trump with the fact that, despite the former president’s lies and false claims, he actually did lose the election.

“Only a fool would think that,” Mr Trump tells Morgan.

“You think I’m a fool?” Mr Morgan asked.

“I do now, yes,” Mr Trump replied angrily.

Mr Trump appears to then bring the interview to an abrupt end, getting up form his chair and saying, “Turn the camera off. Very dishonest.”

Mr Morgan has a long history with Mr Trump, having won Celebrity Apprentice in 2008. Mr Morgan hosted Good Morning Britain until last March, when he walked off the show live on air after making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle.

In addition to TalkTV, the interview will be shown across Rupert Murdoch’s international media empire and can be seen on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia.

Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service from Fox News.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link How to watch Piers Morgan’s contentious Donald Trump interview