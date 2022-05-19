How to watch PGA Championship online and on TV in the UK today

The PGA Championship will get underway on Thursday with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler the slight favourite.

The world No 1 followed three victories on the PGA Tour with his maiden major title at Augusta in April to establish himself as the dominant player in the world.

He will have plenty of rivals to that crown at Southern Hills, though, with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth all in fine form heading into the event.

Tiger Woods will make just his second competitive appearance since his horrific car crash but Phil Mickelson won’t defend the title he won in such extraordinary fashion last year as his PGA Tour exile continues.

But who else could win it and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 19 May and will run until 22 May.

Play will start as 2pm BST (8am in the USA) on the opening two days and will begin at 3pm at the weekend.

How to watch

Sky Sports Golf has the broadcast rights to the tournament and customers will also be able to stream it on the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 1pm BST on Thursday and Friday and at 2pm on the weekend.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Odds (top ten golfers)

Scottie Scheffler – 10/1

Jon Rahm – 11/1

Justin Thomas – 12/1

Rory McIlroy – 12/1

Jordan Spieth – 14/1

Collin Morikawa – 16/1

Cameron Smith – 18/1

Patrick Cantlay – 18/1

Dustin Johnson – 20/1

Shane Lowry – 22/1

