How to watch PGA Championship 2022 online and on TV in the UK today

Tiger Woods Feeling ‘Stronger’ Ahead Of PGA Championship

Follow all the action as Rory McIlroy is among the late starters in the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The Northern Irishman finally got off to the flying start he’s been missing at the majors in recent years, with a spectacular round of 65 on Thursday giving him a slender advantage over a strong chasing pack.

That lead was eliminated early on Friday as Justin Thomas overcame testing conditions to post his second consecutive round of 67 and set a clubhouse target of -6.

McIlroy will try to overhaul that total over the course of his round, with the likes of Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer also looking to make moves later on Friday. Tiger Woods made a promising start on Thursday but tailed off badly as his iron-play wavered and the 15-time major champion is now fighting to make the cut in the same group as McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who is hoping to improve on a round of +2 on day one.

Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1653090929 PGA Championship There’s been a lot of movement on Day Two at the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris proved that his round of 66 yesterday was no fluke and he bettered it with a five-under par 65 today to take a one shot lead into the weekend. Mito Pereira (-8) and Bubba Watson (-5) came from nowhere with rounds of 64 and 63 respective to give themselves a great chance over the next two rounds and despite a round of one-over par for Rory McIlroy (-4) he’s still in contention. Tiger Woods (+3) battled his way to make the cut and will be one of the early players out on Saturday. It’s all shaping up for a cracking finish at Southern Hills Country Club. Join us tomorrow when we’ll be back with all the live coverage of Day Three from the PGA Championship. Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:55 1653090645 PGA Championship Live leaderboard: Will Zalatoris (-9) – 65 Mito Pereira (-8) – 64 Justin Thomas (-6) – 67 Bubba Watson (-5) – 63 Rory McIlroy (-4) – 71 Abraham Ancer (-4) – 69 Davis Riley (-4) thru 16 Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:50 1653090522 PGA Championship Bubba Watson misses out on a record equalling round of 62 as he makes par on the 18th. Nine birdies and two bogeys gives him a round of 63 and he’ll be partnering Justin Thomas (-6) tomorrow. Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:48 1653090142 PGA Championship Bubba Watson is going to have another chance to collect a birdie. He’s on the 18th green in two after narrowly avoiding the creek. Watson is a long way from the hole though but this is his day and it won’t be a surprise if he knocks it in. Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:42 1653089845 PGA Championship After hitting his tee shot on 18 into the water Jordan Spieth ends his round with a bogey. He goes into the clubhouse on (+1). Tiger Woods (+3) makes the cut with a par at the last and Rory McIlroy (-4) remains in contention. It was Rory’s day today but the others have shown that big scores are achievable and he’s only five off the lead heading into the weekend. (Getty Images) Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:37 1653089600 PGA Championship Bubba Watson’s (-5) amazing round goes on as he slots in for a birdie on 17 to move seven-under for the day. Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:33 1653089235 PGA Championship Will Zalatoris pars the last and records a five-under par round of 65. He’ll be the leader after the first 36 holes with rounds of 66 and 65 putting him right at the top of the leaderboard. (Getty Images) Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:27 1653089034 PGA Championship ‘Jordan, what are you doing?’ cries Spieth as he pulls his tee shot over to the right on 18th and finishes in the water. ‘Go, go!’ Is McIlroy’s response as he bombs a long iron straight down the middle of the fairway. He’s chasing a birdie here. Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:23 1653088640 PGA Championship Tiger seems to be hurting. He makes a big par save on 17 to require a five or less on the final hole to ensure he’s here for the weekend but he limps away towards the 18th tee. Jordan Spieth has fought all day for opportunities and he’s collected two birdies in three holes to move to level par for the tournament. Rory McIlroy makes a four too and will head down the last five shots off the lead. Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:17 1653088404 PGA Championship The contrast between this morning’s conditions and the ones right now is chalk and cheese. The wind has died right down and there are plentiful birdie opportunities. Justin Thomas put in a fabulous round of golf earlier today and three-under was the best he could hope for. Will Zalatoris is currently five-under for the day and Mito Pereira has already recorded a six-under par 64. Michael Jones 21 May 2022 00:13

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link How to watch PGA Championship 2022 online and on TV in the UK today