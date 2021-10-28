How to unwind in style on a winter holiday to St Johann in Tirol

Intimate, friendly and full of charm, St Johann in Tirol is one of Austria’s most appealing ski areas. Three other equally pretty villages – Oberndorf, Kirchdorf and Erpfendorf – make up this enchanting region of 43km of ski slopes.

Perfect pistes

The mighty Kitzbüheler Horn is just one of many skiing destinations in the region (Mirja Geh Photography)

Its relaxed atmosphere, fun park and snow-sure pistes make it perfect for families, but people of all ages will fall under the spell of St Johann’s beautiful and tranquil landscapes between the Kitzbüheler Horn and the Wilder Kaiser.

If you want to go further afield, it’s easy to extend your ski pass to include the 3-Länder Freizeit Arena, which gives you access to 171km of pistes in Tirol, Salzburg and even Bavaria.

What’s more, while you’re in St Johann in Tirol, make use of all the free activities, public transport and discounts that come with your St Johann Card.

Sports and cross-country trails

Try a new sport at the Biathlon Centre in Kirchdorf (martinlugger.com)

If you’ve ever wanted to try cross-country skiing, you’ve come to the right place. St Johann in Tirol has a staggering 250km of cross-country trails that wind through this glorious landscape – and you can also try the sport of biathlon at the Biathlon Centre in Kirchdorf.

Get even closer to nature on one of the many winter hiking and snowshoeing trails that wind past snow-covered meadows and tiny hamlets. One of the most peaceful walks takes you to the Maria Blut Einsiedelei hermitage at the foot of the Niederkaiser mountain.

Want a shot of adrenaline? Take a ride on the Flying Fox and whizz along a zip line spanning 531m and get exhilarating views of St Johann in Tirol as you fly above the village. There’s more fun to be had on the village’s three tobogganing trails.

Fun for all the family

Children aged 10 and under will have a whale of a time Murmi’s Kinderland in Kirchdorf (Mirja Geh Photography)

Let the kids loose in Murmi’s Kinderland in Kirchdorf, a huge indoor playground for children aged two to 10. If they have any energy left, they can try the indoor and outdoor climbing walls at Koasa Boulder in St Johann in Tirol.

Afterwards, the whole family can chill out in Panorama Badewelt, a sports and wellness complex in St Johann with indoor pools, water slides and saunas.

Lunch comes with a mesmerising view of the Kitzbüheler Horn when you head up to Harschbischlalm at 1,604m. Try some of Tirol’s specialities, including cheesy dumplings called Kasspatzln, as well as local Schnapps and beer from the Huber Bräu.

If you want to learn more about Schnapps, take a tour of the Aggstein Schnapps Show-Distillery and taste some of the many flavours of this fiery drink.

To find out more about the Austrian Tirol, visit austria.info and kitzalps.cc

Please check gov.uk before travel for the latest government guidance.

