How to sign up for our special Pride edition of the Voices Dispatches newsletter

This Pride month, The Independent is proud to be the official publishing partner of Pride in London, and you’ll have seen coverage across our different sections celebrating this.

To mark Pride month, we’ll be sending a special edition of our weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter, to bring you an additional digest of all our best first-person pieces from June.

So far, our Pride coverage on Indy Voices has included political campaigner Peter Tatchell reflecting 50 years later on what it was like to march at the first UK pride,Voices commissioning editor Harriet Williamson on what she would tell her younger self this Pride month and IndyBest editor Emma Henderson on pinkwashing.

On Tuesday 28 June, the Pride special will land in your inbox, as long as you have signed up to received the newsletter.

Harriet Williamson, who will be curating the newsletter, said: “I’m so excited to be editing a special edition of the Voices Dispatches newsletter in honour of Pride month. I’ll be bringing you a round up of all the insightful comment and unique opinions from over the past month.

“The Independent is this year’s official partner of Pride in London, which is incredibly meaningful to me as an LGBT+ journalist – I hope to see you there.”

A Pride special of The Lifestyle Edit will also be sent out on 25 June. Find out more here.

Voices Dispatches is our weekend digest of the best opinions from the week from our most controversial columns to our agenda setting editorials. The weekly newsletter, usually written by Voices deputy editor Sunny Hundal is sent out every Saturday morning.

