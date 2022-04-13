How to save £30 on Samsung’s smart monitor M8

Samsung is about to release its new smart monitor M8, a desktop computer display that doubles as a smart television.

The new model is an update on the previous-generation M70A, and for the first time the Smart Monitor is available in a range of colours to brighten up your office, or compliment the decor of your kitchen, lounge, study or bedroom.

As well as conventional white, the Samsung smart monitor M8 is also available in pale shades of blue, green and pink – home-friendly hues that remind us of the current-generation Apple iMac.

The 32in Samsung monitor has a 4K, Ultra HD resolution screen and also comes with a Full HD webcam that attaches to the back and sits above the centre of the display. There’s a cover for when you’re not on a video call, or the camera can be completely detached for further peace of mind.

Like its predecessor, the display comes with a conventional Smart TV remote control and runs Samsung’s Tizen operating system, giving access to streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+. Here’s everything we know about the monitor and its pre-order savings.

The Smart Monitor M8 includes HDR 10+ for improved picture quality, voice control through Google Assistant, Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby assistant, support for Apple AirPay 2, and even the ability to run Microsoft 365 applications without the need for an actual computer. Just connect a keyboard and mouse, and the monitor turns into a simple PC.

While samsung hasn’t yet said how much the M8 monitor will cost in the UK, there’s already a deal in place saving buyers £30 if they register their interest in the display before 18 April.

To do this, just go to Samsung’s website, hand over your name and email address, and you’ll receive a code to save £30 when the Smart Monitor M8 opens for pre-order in the coming weeks.

However, Samsung says that once the £30 discount code has been emailed to shoppers, they will only have until the 2 May to use the code and make their purchase.

For a bit more context on what we expect the screen to cost, Samsung has the M8 priced at $699.99 in the US. This is only for the white model though, as the blue, pink and green options cost an extra $30. With all this in mind, we expect to see a UK price of between £600 and £700 – not cheap, but the M8’s two-in-one credentials could win over shoppers looking for both a work-from-home computer monitor and a 4K smart TV.

