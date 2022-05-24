How to pre-order Canon’s new EOS R10 and EOS R7 mirrorless cameras

Canon has announced a pair of new mirrorless cameras aimed at the keen hobbyist market. Called the EOS R10 and EOS R7, they lack the full-frame sensors of the rest of the EOS R series, but in doing so offer smaller form factors at lower prices.

Unlike models with full-frame sensors, the new R10 and R7 have APS-C sensors which are smaller and therefore gather less light. However, this means the cameras are smaller overall and their lower prices mean they will appeal to the keen hobbyist who wants an upgrade on smartphone snaps without breaking the bank.

The EOS R7 is the higher-end of the two, with a 32.5-megapixel resolution, while the more affordable EOS R10 is the more compact and has a smaller 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor.

For those familiar with Canon’s previous models, the unofficial line here is that the R10 is a spiritual successor to the EOS 80D, and means amateur photographers now have a Canon mirrorless camera to consider, either as their first “proper” camera or as an upgrade to an older DSLR they might already own.

The new cameras are available to pre-order now, ahead of shipping commencing in the summer. The Canon EOS R10 is priced at £899 for the body on its own, or £1,249 when ordered with an 18-150mm RF-S kit lens, and is due to ship in June. The pricier EOS R7 with its larger resolution is priced at £1,699 for body-only, or £1,699 with an 18-150mm kit lens, with shipping expected to start a month later, in July.

If you’re in the market for your first mirrorless camera, or fancy switching away from a DSLR to something more compact, here’s everything you need to know about Canon’s latest offerings.

The EOS R10 looks like good value for money, thanks to its 24.2-megapixel sensor, but also owing to the super-fast maximum shooting speed of 23 photos per second. Buyers will also be treated to an autofocus system taken from Canon’s top-end mirrorless cameras, which can recognise humans, animals and vehicles.

There’s a pop-up flash for when you’re not carrying a dedicated light source, and the adjustable rear display is the same as that found on the pricier Canon EOS RP (£1,049.99, Canon.co.uk). For those who want to add microphones and other accessories, the hot shoe has pins for carrying both power and data.

If video is more your thing, the EOS R10 can capture 4K Ultra HD footage at 60 frames per second, or 1080p Full HD at an impressive 120 frames per second for silky-smooth slow-motion. Lastly, the camera has a single UHS-II SD card slot and there’s a microphone jack for videographers who want better audio than what’s possible using the camera’s integrated mics.

Commanding a higher price, the equally-new Canon EOS 7R has a larger 32.5-megapixel sensor, can capture up to 30 photos per second when using its electronic shutter, and records 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, or 1080p Full HD at 120fps.

Its ability to shoot at up to 15 images per second using the mechanical shutter even outguns the professional-grade EOS R3, showing just how capable the new amateur-centric camera is.

This camera has the same smart autofocus system as the 10R, which means it can recognise animals, people and vehicles, then lock onto them for pin-sharp photos. It also has the same variable-angle display, but stands apart thanks to its dual SD card slots and live-streaming capabilities.

Another neat feature is the 10R’s ability to create horizontal or landscape panoramic shots, and there’s a panning assist mode to help capture smooth footage when sweeping from one side of a subject to the other.

