How to order the new Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 wireless headphones

British audio company Bowers & Wilkins has just announced the new PX7 S2 headphones – and they are available to order directly from the manufacturer right now.

Famous for supplying the recording and monitoring equipment at London’s Abbey Road Studios, Bowers & Wilkins’ latest model is a pair of wireless, over-ear headphones with active noise cancelling (ANC).

The PX7 S2 can’t quite be described as the brand’s flagship headphones, as that spot in the range will soon be occupied by the upcoming PX8. But at £499 those headphones are set to be considerably more expensive than the PX7 S2, which come in at just £379.

Essentially, these are the best headphones Bowers can make while competing directly against the Sony WH1000-XM5, which are currently our favourite headphones of 2022.

For everything you need to know about ordering the new PX7 S2 cans, keep on reading below.

How to order the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones

Instead of opening a pre-order system, Bowers is cutting straight to the chase by making the PX7 S2 headphones available to buy from the company’s own website right now (£379, Bowerswilkins.com).

At that price, these headphones sit well below the retail price of the Apple AirPods max (£549, Apple.com), and are exactly the same price as the Sony WH1000-XM5 (£379, Amazon.co.uk). If you prefer the compact, in-ear design of wireless earbuds instead, the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 are currently 35 per cent off (£229, Amazon.co.uk).

Being Bluetooth, these headphones are compatible with all manner of devices, from smartphones and tablets to computers, laptops and games consoles like the Nintendo Switch OLED. They also work with a Bowers & Wilkins companion add, which is free for iOS and Android.

These have even been fitted with a pair of all-new 40mm drive units. And, while the battery life is the same claimed 30 hours as the previous-generation PX7, the new model can receive seven hours of life from a 15-minute charge, compared to five hours for its predecessor.

The headphones have just one port, in the form of USB-C, and come with a pair of cables; one for charging and the other for connecting that same port to the 3.5mm aux output of your computer or sound system. Oh, and they feature active noise cancelling and are available in all-black, blue with subtle bronze detailing, and light grey.

