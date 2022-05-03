How to make guacamole at home to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

If you’re not planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at your favourite restaurant this year then why not try this instead?

Apart from tequila, guacamole may be the most important accompaniment. The good news? The avocado-based dip is extremely easy to make.

This is what you need to make guacamole at home.

3 avocados

1 lime

1 tsp salt

½ cup diced onion

Fresh cilantro (at least 3 tbsp)

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 tsp minced garlic

Mango, diced (optional)

1/2 jalapeño, diced (optional)

The first step to making guacamole is to remove the skins and pits of the avocados and mash the fruits in a large bowl along with the juice of one lime and the salt. During this step, you should try to keep the mixture chunky while ensuring all the ingredients have blended.

After mashing the avocado, dice the onion, cilantro, tomatoes and garlic and add the ingredients into the mixture. You can also leave out a little cilantro to use as garnish at the end.

For those who want to add a little spice to their guacamole, you can add either half a jalapeño pepper, diced, or 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper.

Or, if you prefer a little sweetness, mango can also be added to the mixture.

Once you’ve added all the ingredients, gently mix them together, and you’re finished.

You can either serve the guacamole immediately or refrigerate for an hour.

While guacamole is delicious on its own – or scooped up with chips – you can also place a dollop on your homemade tacos for added flavour.

