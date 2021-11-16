Business Reporter: How to grow sales with better product experiences

In today’s ever-changing product landscape, it is important to understand the nuances of a quality product content programme. The rise in online shopping has been significant – there has been a decade worth of growth in less than a year – and shoppers aren’t going back to their old behaviours.

Consumers today have evolved their activity from show-rooming, or needing to see and interact with an item before purchasing online, to web-rooming, being online-first – either to evaluate their options or to buy outright. Consumers want to research, buy and enjoy products, wherever they are.

During the past year, both brands and retailers had to make decisive changes in order to adjust to the need for a greater online presence. As consumers were self-isolating or travelling to stores in limited numbers, brands needed to shift to sell more through ecommerce channels. In addition to reconfiguring their supply chains to meet different demand, they also needed to deliver more content for shoppers online to gain the best sales.

Retailers, too, were impacted, shifting their supply chains, distribution and displays to accommodate the online shopper – as well as compete with experienced ecommerce-only players. Since retailers operate on slim margins, it was a challenge to ramp up to be successful… and having complete and accurate content on their websites was a priority.

In Syndigo’s global survey of digital leaders, we found that 66 per cent of companies struggle to integrate data sources, and 94 per cent believe that having an ‘end-to-end solution’ would help them overcome their data integration obstacles. Clearly, the challenges of the past year have brought these issues into even starker focus.

Syndigo was able to help our brand and retailer clients by providing the platform to ingest, manage, syndicate, enhance and optimise product information globally. With a solution that is SaaS-native, our clients can begin distributing product information accurately in a very short timeframe. And with a system that is both flexible and scalable, we are able to accommodate clients of any size. For 12,000 manufacturers and more than 1,750 retailers worldwide, Syndigo is their preferred choice.

As the changes from the pandemic will likely remain for some time, it is important to note that the companies that acted decisively are the ones that are likely thriving in the new world of content today.

