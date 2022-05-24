How to get tickets to the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City

Tickets for the US Open Tennis Championships go on sale in less than two weeks — but there is a way of getting them early.

The tournament will commence in New York City on Monday 29 August and run until on Sunday 11 September.

This year’s US Open is eagerly anticipated after the jaw-dropping games last year brought in 796,000 viewers in the US alone.

The incredible 2021 tournament saw 18-year-old Emily Radacanu make tennis history as the first woman to win the Open with so few attempts.

It also crowned Radacanu the youngest grand slam champion since 2004, the first British woman to win a grand slam title since 1977, and the first ever qualifier to win a grand slam title.

This year will be the 142nd edition of Tennis’ US Open to date.

Currently, the French Open is taking place at Roland Garros. You can keep up with all the action on the Independent’s live blog here .

How to get tickets for the US Open Tennis Championships

Single session tickets will go on sale to the general public on 6 June at 9am EST on the Ticketmaster website.

These entitle you to reserved seats, and first-come, first-serve access to the General Admission areas of the stadium.

American Express card members have exclusive access to the early sale, which opens 1 June 2022 at 9am EST. The presale ends 4 June 2022 11.59pm EST.

What are the other options?

You can also purchase multi-session tickets, which entitle you to all evening sessions, all Championship Week sessions, or full series at individual stadiums.

And there are luxury options available — these include courtside seating, rooftop bars, luxury suites for groups of 20 plus and custom private dining experiences.

What are the dates?

The sessions run from Monday 29 August to Sunday 11 September. The first round begins on 29 August, the second round on 3 August, and the third round on 2 September.

This is followed by the Quarterfinals from 6 September, the Semifinals from 8 September and the Finals from 10 September.

Games begin at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 7pm.

Where will the tournament be held?

Like last year, the tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City.

Games will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link How to get tickets to the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City