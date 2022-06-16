How to get tickets to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts this September

Tickets for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and LA will be released on general sale tomorrow morning (June 17).

Three months after the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band, together with the Hawkins Family, announced two star-studded tribute concerts to celebrate his life.

The first concert will take place at Wembley Stadium, London on September 3, with the second in Los Angeles taking place at the Kia Forum on September 27.

Where to buy tickets in the UK

Tickets for the London show go on sale on Friday 17 June at 9am on Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets are available from Thursday 16 June at 9am for those who bought tickets to Foo Fighters previously cancelled 2022 tour.

Where to buy tickets in the US

Tickets for the LA show go one sale on Friday 17 June at 9am PDT on Ticketmaster with presale tickets for past bookers available from Thursday 16 June at 9am PDT.

What is the lineup?

The first wave of artists performing at the one-off London show was announced on Wednesday 15 June.

Alongside Foo Fighters, the current lineup boasts the likes of Brian May, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette and a special guest appearance from Dave Chappell. More acts are yet to be announced.

So far the lineup includes:

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor

Liam Gallagher

Omar Hakim

Joshua Homme

Chrissie Hynde

Chris Chaney

Mark Ronson

Supergrass

Rufus Taylor

Stewart Copeland

Geddy Lee

Alex Lifeson

Wolfgang Van Halen

Chevy Metal

Plus a special guest appearance from Dave Chappell

On Twitter, Hawkins’ family offered a touching tribute. His wife Alison wrote: “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link How to get tickets to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts this September