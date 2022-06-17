How to get the perfect gaming PC setup with CCL

PC gaming can be an intimidating hobby to break into. For the unitiated, different computer parts and configurations can seem disorienting and assembling a PC by hand can be a daunting prospect.

But PC gaming can also be a cost-effective way of enjoying games in a way that home consoles can’t match. PCs can be flexible, allowing customers to choose which parts are best suited for their needs.

They can also be upgraded over time, so hobbyists can start with a modest set up before gradually investing in newer parts. Rather than forking over a lump sum every console generation, a good gaming PC can be made to last and grow as your gaming library grows.

Buying a custom built PC can also net you parts that are hard to come by on their own, such as high-end graphics cards. When buying a new PC from a system builder, there’s also the benefit of having a warranty, which can give customers confidence in their purchasing decision.

That’s why CCL are offering discounts on some of their gaming PC configurations, with a team of dedicated professionals assembling each PC to your exact specifications. There are even financing options available to help customers spread the costs over time.

So if you’re looking for a new gaming PC at a fair price, CCL are offering discounts on some of their most popular configurations. Whether you’re migrating from consoles, starting out in the PC gaming ecosystem or looking to upgrade to 4K, explore CCL’s full range of gaming PCs to find out more.

Horizon 5M integra plus gaming PC: Was £599.99, now £497.99, cclonline.com

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

16GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage: 500GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD

500GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD Wi-Fi: 433Mbps Built-in Wi-Fi

For less than £500, the Integra plus is an ideal solution for anyone looking to get into PC gaming at a low price point. The Ryzen 5 will also give gamers consistent performance where it matters most with an impressive base clock of 3.70 GHz that can be boosted to 4.20GHz when overclocked for extra processing power.

What’s more, if you’re looking to purchase this as a starter PC and want to upgrade any of the parts for improved performance along the way, CCL guarantees that customer upgrades will not void the three-year warranty.

Horizon 5 AMD RX 6650XT gaming PC: Was £1,248.00, now £1,027.99, cclonline.com

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 4500 3.6GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 4500 3.6GHz RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

16GB DDR4 3200MHz Graphics: Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB

Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB Storage: 1000GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD

1000GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD Wi-Fi: 2,400Mbps Built-in Wi-Fi

Built with the recently launched 8-core Radeon RX 6650 XT from AMD in mind, the Horizon 5 is another sensible option for PC gamers who want silky smooth framerates for their 1080p gaming set ups.

The built-in AMD FidelityFX super resolution also uses upscaling technologies to help boost framerates in select titles for optimised performance. With a saving of over £220, it’s an excellent way to make a saving on a PC with a graphics card that can keep up with games.

Horizon 7M AMD RTX 3060Ti gaming PC: Was £1,444.99, now £1,351.99, cclonline.com

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 3.4GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 3.4GHz RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

16GB DDR4 3200MHz Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Storage: 1000GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD

1000GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD Wi-Fi: 433Mbps Built-in Wi-Fi

First released in December 2020, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has remained a popular mid-to-high range graphics card for gamers looking for all-round performance, making it especially well-suited for gaming at 1440p settings.

What makes the Horizon 7M stand out is its mATX compatability, meaning that all its parts are able to fit neatly into a smaller case. If you’re looking for a compact PC solution that can bring high-end performance, then this would make an excellent choice.

Horizon 5 Intel RTX 3080 gaming PC: Was £2,241.99, now £1,889.99, cclonline.com

CPU: Intel Core i5 12600K 3.7GHz

Intel Core i5 12600K 3.7GHz RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

16GB DDR4 3200MHz Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Storage: 1000GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD + 2TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD

1000GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD + 2TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD Wi-Fi: 2,400Mbps Built-in Wi-Fi

Featuring Intel’s 12th generation i5 processor and heaps of storage, this configuration is already an impressive offering and that’s before you consider the inclusion of Nvidia’s flagship graphics card: The GeForce RTX 3080, which will appeal to anyone interested in upgrading their gaming to 4K.

With a saving of £352 , it’s already a significant saving on what’s been a hot ticket item since Nvidia first launched the 3080 in September 2020.

Nazare 9691i iCUE RX gaming PC: Was £4,581.99, now £2,849.99, cclonline.com

CPU: Intel Core i9 12900K 3.2GHz

Intel Core i9 12900K 3.2GHz RAM: 32GB DDR5 5200MHz

32GB DDR5 5200MHz Graphics: Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB

Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB Storage: 1000GB Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD

1000GB Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD Wi-Fi: 2,400Mbps Built-in Wi-Fi

The Nazare 9691i is a configuration that’s built to last, featuring the Radeon RX 6950 XT as well as 32GB of memory, making it extremely capable for high-end PC gaming solutions.

The 6950 XT is usually priced at £1049.99, so the £1732 discount makes this an excellent way for any gamer to pick up a high-end graphics card at a significant saving.

Nazare 9391i RTX iCUE gaming PC: Was £5,704.99, now £5,182.99, cclonline.com

CPU: Intel Core i9 12900K 3.2GHz

Intel Core i9 12900K 3.2GHz RAM: 64GB DDR5 5600MHz

64GB DDR5 5600MHz Graphics: GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB Storage: 2TB Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD

2TB Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD Wi-Fi: 2,400Mbps Built-in Wi-Fi

Featuring the recently released GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, this is part of CCl’s top-end offering of gaming PCs complete with 64GB of memory as well as a generous 2TB of storage. At a saving of £522, it’s a nice discount on a graphics card that was only released back in March 2022.

