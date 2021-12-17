How to cut down your socialising this Christmas amid Omicron variant spread

People should “think carefully” about what gatherings and events they go to in the run up to Christmas, Professor Chris Whitty has said.

In a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, England’s chief medical officer urged people to “prioritise what matters to them” and not to “mix with people you don’t have to” as the new variant of Covid-19 surges.

“I really think people should be prioritising those things – and only those things – that really matter to them,” Prof Whitty said.

“Because otherwise the risk of someone getting infected at something that doesn’t really matter to them and then not being able to do the things that matter to them obviously goes up.

“I don’t think you need to be a doctor to think that, I think that’s what most people are very sensibly calculating and that seems to me a sensible approach.”

His warning comes as the UK recorded its highest daily total of positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 88,000 new cases announced on Thursday.

Many people are now reconsidering their social plans over the festive season as the threat of having to spend Christmas in isolation for the second year in a row looms over the country.

But how do you prioritise who to spend time with and how do you cancel plans without sounding like a party pooper? We spoke to the experts about how to navigate this season of uncertainty.

What events should I go to?

At a time when all social events feel important, particularly after everything was cancelled last year, it can be difficult to know what you should prioritise.

When it comes to navigating the current climate, etiquette expert Jo Bryant, from The English Manner, says it’s a two-way street.

“People do feel quite disappointed that we’re back in this situation, but everybody should be considerate of one another,” she tells The Independent.

“Everyone’s boundaries and comfort zones are different. It’s not that people are being rude or difficult, or even necessarily prioritising who they like the most.

“The wider picture is working out who’s going to get the most benefit out of meeting up in the next two weeks.”

Bryant says it’s up to each individual which events they go to, but urges careful consideration of who will be there, and who you’re seeing next.

“Think carefully about what you’re doing the day before or even a few days before any important events,” she says.

“A pint with friends you see often can wait if you’re seeing granny on Christmas Day.”

Who should I see?

Depending on what you’re comfortable with, you don’t necessarily have to cancel on everyone. Often, it can just be a matter of taking the right precautions and following the advice that’s been given by the government in terms of doing lateral flow tests regularly and wearing face masks.

Bryant recommends fostering “team spirit” by suggesting everyone takes a lateral flow test the morning before meeting up.

“It could be a good idea to say, ‘We’re all doing lateral flow tests before we come’, instead of saying things like, ‘I want everyone to do a test’ or ‘I’m not coming unless everyone does a test’.

“That could sound quite aggressive and saying, ‘You must do a test’ sounds like you’re picking on somebody, as though they’re contagious. Suggesting that everyone does a test makes it sound more like we’re all in this together, and most people will likely realise it’s a good idea.”

If the idea of getting together at all is unappealing, Bryant recommends postponing a gathering instead of cancelling.

“It’s understandable that people might want to get together a bit more this year because last year, everything was cancelled, but the current situation might make some people really nervous.

“Instead of cancelling completely, it might be nicer to say, ‘Do you think we should make a date for January or February instead of before Christmas?’

“That way, you’re not cancelling and it’s not a stretch to wait three or four weeks until January, when hopefully things are better,” she adds.

How do I turn things down politely?

Bryant says that being careful and tactful is the order of the day when it comes to turning things down.

She continues: “It’s really all about the tone, and there’s no need to be rude about anything at all. People need to understand and realise that it’s not about being a killjoy or wanting to cancel Christmas, it’s a matter of managing the situation we’re in.”

Explaining your reasons for cancelling or turning down an invitation and suggesting a different date for meeting up could go a long way to ensuring others know you aren’t being rude or avoiding them.

However, it is useful to remember not to post pictures and videos of yourself at another party if you’ve already said no to someone else, as that might come across poorly, warns Bryant.

“You don’t necessarily have to let someone know you have other plans, but it’s a good idea not to start sticking pictures of your office party on your Instagram Stories right after telling someone else you won’t go to their party.”

People might be feeling extra sensitive at the moment, so “be very careful of your social media”, she adds.

