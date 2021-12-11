How to create a Christmas tablescape fit for a festive feast

For many, Christmas dinner is the most highly anticipated meal of the year – so if there’s one day to decorate your table, this is it.

The tradition of decorating dining tables took off in the late 18th century, during the Enlightenment, when the aristocracy flirted with fantasy and whimsical creations as a form of expression.

Laying the table is a tradition shrouded in pomp and ceremony and subtly builds festive excitement, like the wrapping on your presents and lights on your Christmas tree.

Whether you prefer the classic table fashions of the French siècle des Lumières or the hip styles of today, these tips will stand you in good stead, and help create a bold and beautifully styled table arrangement.

Start in the centre

Focus on a table cloth or runner, but not both. You can achieve a tasteful New England look with a big chequered blanket doubling as a table cloth, or go more traditional with a crisp white sheet or festive fabric. Those who are more factory-chic may prefer some blackboard paper. If you have a striking wooden table, go for a table runner down the centre (the right scarf might do the trick). Then, add a single bold centrepiece – like one large candle, a number of candles in stands, a tray filled with Christmas items, or a vase or wreath of seasonal flowers.

Natural touches

For a real festive flavour, bring the outside in. Those with natural wood tables can achieve this by making a feature of the tone of the table with a runner, instead of a tablecloth. Pepper your table with things like pinecones, red berries, holly or walnuts, and scatterings of fir branches laid along the runner, perhaps with dried oranges for a splash of colour. You could also put a sprig of rosemary in each person’s glass or cinnamon sticks tied with a ribbon.

Lighting the scene

Lighting is extremely important in creating a festive mood. Avoid fluorescent lighting, which will make your table feel like an office canteen. Keep the wattage low. Don’t use overhead lighting either, which may create a buffet spotlight effect. Instead, use sidelights, candles or tea lights in festive jars.

Those with children might want to try LED battery-operated candles. Some of the flickering models look unbelievably real and will help avoid accidents and wax dripping on your tablecloth. Alternatively, snake battery operated Christmas lights along the fir branches and the natural touches on your runner (again, use low wattage bulbs).

It’s all about the craft

Give personal touches to all the little details you add to your table. If you are using pinecones, why not spray them with gold or silver paint? Or dip the tips in glue and then roll them in a bowl of eco glitter? If you have candlestick holders, consider adding festive ribbons to them.

Make personalised name tags to look like gift tags, and lay them over your guests’ plates. Alternatively, fold pieces of coloured card to put above or on the plate, with handwritten names in gold or silver to match the centre decorations. If using blackboard paper, write place names with chalk. Or add a homemade tree decoration to each setting (think: gingerbread angels or baubles).

Set your places

Create the feeling of decadence with your tableware. Put a small starter plate on the main plate, on top of a placemat. The placemat doesn’t necessarily have to be Christmas-themed, try a natural tone or a go bold with a red or green. Lay a folded or rolled napkin on the top with a ribbon or a winterberry branch, or lay your napkins between plates. Add elegant tableware and sparkling glassware to finish.

Less is more

Adopt a few of the above techniques, but don’t go overboard. If you use ribbons on your napkins, for example, skip them on your candles and vice versa. Pick two or three colours and tones to work with, or else you risk your dining room looking like Santa’s grotto. Go easy on the glitter, a sprinkling is enough. Choose a few decorative items, not all of them.

