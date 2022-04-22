How to complete Pokémon Go sustainability week collection challenges and research tasks

Sustainability week is returning to Pokémon Go with a chance to complete research tasks, participate in events and catch new Pokémon.

One new face making its way into the game is Oranguru, the Sage Pokémon, which originally appeared in the seventh generation titles Pokémon Sun and Moon.

There’s also a chance to capture a “shiny” variant of Cherubi, a grass-type Pokémon that’s harder to find than its original counterpart.

A themed “collection challenge” is also part of the event and if players can complete it before the event ends on 25 April, then they will have a chance to secure some hefty rewards.

To find out how to capture the new Pokémon, complete the weekly challenges and research tasks, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Which Pokémon will appear during sustainability week?

From 20 April to 25 April, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in Pokémon Go, with some shiny variants also appearing in rare circumstances:

Oddish

Grimer (can be shiny)

Turtwig (can be shiny)

Grotle

Cherubi (can be shiny)

Trubbish (can be shiny)

Ferroseed (can be shiny)

Oranguru

Venasaur (can be shiny)

Phantump

Which Pokémon will hatch from 7km eggs?

A 7km egg is an item that can be carried by the player. If the distance of 7km is reached then the following Pokémon will have a chance of hatching from it during sustainability week:

Alolan Diglett (can be shiny)

Larvitar (can be shiny)

Cherubi (can be shiny)

Oranguru

‘Pokémon Go’ sustainability week challenge

By completing a themed weekly challenge,players can contribute to their “elite collector medal” and earn 10,000 experience points, 15 great balls, and an encounter with Meganium.

The following will need to be found in order to complete the weekly challenge and receive these rewards:

Cherubi

Grimer

Gloom

Weepinbell

Trubbish

Grotle

Two of the Pokémon you will need to catch (Gloom and Weepinbell) will only appear when you use a “mossy lure module”, which will be available as a free bundle at the in-game shop.

‘Pokémon Go’ sustainability week research task encounters

Players can collect field research tasks for sustainability week by spinning PokéStops. The tasks don’t need to be completed during sustainability week but they will contribute to the weekly challenge, so they are worth doing before the event ends on 25 April.

The following rewards will be given to players once they collect research tasks from PokéStops and complete them:

Encounter with Trubbish (catch three Grimers)

Silver pinap (catch three Trubbish)

Encounter with Turtwig, Snivy or Chespin (catch five grass-type Pokémon)

Encounter with Cherubi (walk 1km)

Encounter with Phantump (walk 3km)

50 Mega Venusaur Energy or 50 Abomasnow Energy (power up Pokémon five times)

‘Pokémon Go’ sustainability week community day event

The community day event will take place on Saturday 23 April 2022 between 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time.

During this period, there will be timed research available. Each phase will require you to walk 1km, and doing so will reward you with an encounter from Cherubi or its shiny variant.

For every player who walks 5km during the community day, Niantic and Ecosia will plant a tree (up to 100,000 trees) in total.

