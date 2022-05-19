How to cancel Amazon Prime and the best alternatives explained

There are more video streaming services to choose from than ever before, and Netflix is now fighting for your attention against Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Now and more. But with consumers looking to lower their monthly outgoings as the cost of living crisis escalates, it might be time to cut back on some of these services.

Amazon Prime is one of the most cost-effective digital subscriptions, as it combines free next-day shipping with the streaming of music, TV shows and movies, plus speedy grocery deliveries and unlimited eBooks.

But if you don’t use all of these services, you might want to cancel your Prime subscription. And the good news is, you might even be entitled to a full or partial refund if Amazon’s records show you haven’t used what you’ve been paying for.

Furthermore, you can save money by switching from a full Prime subscription to one that only includes the Prime Video streaming service. And within there, you can cancel individual channels that you no longer need, or were perhaps subscribed to by mistake – something we know we’re guilty of.

Here, we’ll explain exactly how to cancel your Amazon Prime and Prime TV subscriptions, and look at some alternative streaming services.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

If you wish to cancel your Amazon Prime membership you’ll need to go to the retailer’s home page and hover your mouse over your name in the top-right corner, then click on “Memberships & Subscriptions”. Here you will be shown everything you’re paying for through Amazon, including your Prime membership and any Prime Video channels you might be subscribed to.

Next, click on the “Prime membership settings” button, and on the following page you’ll have to click on “Manage Membership” towards the top-right corner. Now click on the “End membership” button. Simple right?

However, Amazon might not want to let you go without a fight. So, naturally, it will then show you all of the benefits you’ll miss out on if you terminate your Prime membership – thankfully the “I do not want my benefits” button is still obvious, in the middle of the screen. Click that, then “Continue to cancel” on the next page and – finally – the “End Prime Benefits” button, which shows the exact date on which your Prime subscription will be terminated. You can continue using Prime until then at no extra charge.

After that, you’re done. Your Prime membership will stop working on the date shown on the final button, and your credit card will no longer be charged.

It’s a fairly long process, but to Amazon’s credit it is easy enough to click through, and unlike some digital subscriptions you don’t need to send an email or make a phone call to complete the process.

As for the potential refund we mentioned earlier, this will be applied if you haven’t ordered anything from Amazon while being a Prime member. This stems from complaints made by customers who signed up for a free trial of Prime when it was relatively new, in a bid to get free delivery on a single purchase, then forgot to cancel but didn’t use Amazon again for months or even years. If that’s you – say you signed up to buy something on Prime Day and forgot all about it afterwards – you should be entitled to a refund.

Similarly, if you have only used your Prime membership for free delivery, and not used Prime Video or any other benefits, you may be entitled to a partial refund. The amount will depend on what you’ve used and how long you have been a Prime member.

How to cancel Amazon Prime Video

Amazon offers a second subscription service, which is cheaper than regular Prime because it only grants access to the retail giant’s TV and movie streaming service, Prime Video. This is also fairly easy to cancel if you no longer want to use it.

To cancel, follow the same instructions outlined above, and then you’ll see Prime Video listed as one of your Amazon subscriptions on the “Memberships & Subscriptions” page. Go through the same process of ending your membership as explained earlier, and this subscription will also be terminated.

As a side note, without a Prime Video subscription you can still pay to rent or buy individual movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime, just as long as you have an Amazon user account, which doesn’t cost anything.

How to cancel Amazon Prime Video channel subscriptions

Confession time. In writing this article we realised we’d been paying for a couple of Prime Video channels by mistake. Both subscriptions were taken out months ago to watch a couple of specific shows, then completely forgotten about – and we’ve been charged monthly for them ever since.

Don’t let this be you. Instead, once again follow the earlier instructions and head to “Account & Lists”, then “Memberships & Subscriptions”, and click on the membership settings button next to the Prime Video channel you no longer want (or forgot you had in the first place).

Best alternatives to Amazon Prime

If you’ve decided to part company with Amazon Prime, you might be interested in alternative video streaming services. The obvious first port of call is Netflix, which is full of movies and exclusive TV shows that it has pumped billions of dollars into over the last decade. From Squid Game and Black Mirror, to Stranger Things and Drive to Survive, you are bound to find a Netflix original to sink your teeth into.

The basic package is priced at £6.99 a month, following a recent price increase, but to watch content in HD you’ll need to pay £10.99 a month for the standard package. Fancy your content streamed in 4K? That’ll be £15.99 a month for the premium Netflix package.

Alternatively, there’s Now, formerly known as Now TV. Owned by Sky, this streaming service brings Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content to those without a Sky subscription, meaning premium TV on a rolling monthly contract.

Prices start at £4.99 a month for the Now Hayu package full of reality TV, climbing to £9.99 a month for Now Cinema, and £33.99 for Now Sports, although one-day sports passes are also available. You can read more about Now’s subscriptions in our extensive guide.

Or there’s newcomer Disney+, which launched in 2019 and came to the UK in 2020. It already boasts over 130 million subscribers globally, and includes access to Disney’s entire back catalogue, plus all titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the entire Star Wars collection, all 33 series of The Simpsons, and exclusive documentaries like The Beatles: Get Back.

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK or £79.90 annually. Subscribers in the US pay $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year. For more information about the subscription service that is most definitley not just for kids, read our guide before signing up.

