How the UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Posted on May 30, 2022 0

Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking a 70-year reign.

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full line-up of celebrations, culminating in a four day bank holiday from the 2nd June.

The Jubilee weekend will see a host of events, including street parties, Big Jubilee Lunches, horse shows, Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving and a live concert at Buckingham Palace.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link How the UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee