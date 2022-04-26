How the Piers Morgan’s Trump interview really ended

Posted on April 26, 2022

The ending of Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump has finally been revealed, after both parties released video and audio recordings providing different accounts.

Morgan had tweeted a video appearing to show the former US president storming off set, but Trump’s team released an audio clip of them asking Morgan to finish up his last question several times.

The interview concludes with Morgan remarking that it was a “great interview” while Trump says it was “fine.”

Source Link How the Piers Morgan’s Trump interview really ended