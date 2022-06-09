How the Kardashians reacted to Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal: ‘My soul dies for her’

Khloe Kardashian’s sisters found out Tristan Thompson had fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols before the Good American founder did, it has been revealed.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim is captured on a conference call with Kylie and Kourtney during the exact moment the family learned of Thompson’s latest infidelity.

The group are seen discussing court documents in which Thompson declared that he had slept with Nichols in March 2021 – while he was in a relationship with Khloe.

The basketball player said he spent the night with Nichols in Houston on his 30th birthday on 13 March, the day after Khloe threw an extravagant birthday party for him in California on 12 March.

In the episode Kim is on the phone at 6:30am, speaking with her mother Kris Jenner.

“His whole declaration is in this thing, which says ‘I slept with her’ [Nichols],” the SKIMS mogul said.

“It’s his whole thing saying I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday. So, I sent it to him, and I said, ‘does Khloe know about this?’”

The call is interrupted by youngest sibling Kylie, who asks Kim: “You’re lying?”

“No, I’m not f***ing lying, I’m shaking for her. My soul dies for her.”

Kim also revealed that Khloe was still asleep and was yet to see the court document.

“Is Tristan, like, the worst person on the planet?” Kylie asked at one point.

In the document, Thompson claimed that he had only slept with Nichols on one occasion, while he was in Houston to play for his former team, the Boston Celtics, against the Houston Rockets.

He said he agreed to meet Nichols at a hotel because she wanted to give him a “birthday surprise”, which he understood to be sex.

Thompson also requested that Nichols take a paternity test to determine the father of the baby.

Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on 1 December 2021. Thompson later issued a public apology to Khloe on 3 January 2022, telling his Instagram followers that a paternity test had confirmed he was the baby’s father.

“So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play…and then slept with this girl,” Kim told Kylie.

Oldest sister Kourtney soon joined the call and described the situation as “insane”.

“This is just a never ending, like swirl,” Kylie said. Kourtney added: “But it’s a never-ending betrayal is what it is.”

Kim also disclosed that the infidelity came at a time when Khloe was keen to have a baby boy of her own.

“And now this girl’s having a f***ing baby boy? A random that he sleeps with one night? F*** him. I was so team him,” she told her sisters.

The siblings also hinted at Thompson’s past disloyalty – he famously kissed Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods in 2018, and was also caught cheating on Khloe in April 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

“She [Khloe] doesn’t deserve this,” Kylie said. “This has to be her final sign.”

The end of the episode captured Khloe’s initial reaction. Reading the court documents while on the phone to Kim, Khloe is heard saying: “What the f*** is this?”

In a preview of next week’s episode, Khloe tells sister Kendall she has been “so anxious” that she had fainted. “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him,” she added.

In his public apology to Khloe, Thompson said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he said.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

