How St Johann in Salzburg is the best of both worlds for a winter holiday

Old-fashioned village charm meets modernity in St Johann in Salzburg, one of the most delightful ski resorts in Austria.

Although this pretty village an hour’s drive south of Salzburg has a soothing sense of timelessness, its lift system is very much of modern times.

Snow Space Salzburg ski area

210km of exquisite pistes await you (Mirja Geh)

While there’s a wonderfully cosy feel to the village, you’re surrounded by an impressive 210km of beautifully groomed pistes in the Snow Space Salzburg ski area. With excellent train links, it’s also easy to pop into Salzburg for an extra dose of shopping and culture.

You can also use St Johann in Salzburg as the gateway to all 28 resorts of Ski Amadé. This enormous ski domain spreads across 760km of pistes and can easily be added to your ski pass.

Slopes for beginners and freestyle skiers

There’s skiing for all levels at St Johann in Salzburg (Mirja Geh)

St Johann in Salzburg has a wide range of pistes for all skill levels.

Families with small children head to the short beginner slopes of Hahnbaum, where kids have their own ski area as well as a minicross course. It’s the place for novices who are keen to give skiing a try, as there’s no charge.

Those in search of untouched snow can make first tracks at 7.15am at Alpendorf, where you’ll have the slopes to yourselves until 9am. Then you’ll be in a perfect mood for a late and hearty breakfast.

If you’re into freestyle, head to the Snowpark Alpendorf for an exhilarating time on the jumps and rails. As ski touring grows in popularity, St Johann in Salzburg could well be the place to give this a go, off the beaten track.

Craft beer and toboggans

There are plenty of great places for après ski relaxation St Johann in Salzburg (Mirja Geh)

If you fancy a change of scenery, hang up the skis for a few hours and rent a toboggan. Follow some of the scenic footpaths that run alongside the Salzach River, or take a whirl around the outdoor ice-skating rink. There are 7km of cross-country ski trails if you’re feeling energetic, as well as relaxing rides in horse-drawn carriages if you want a romantic break.

Yoga classes will set you up for a chilled-out afternoon indulging in Sachertorte, Austria’s best-known chocolate cake, at Café Schiebel.

Taste the village’s own craft beer at Brew Town, which also has a selection of craft gin.

St Johann in Salzburg’s restaurants, both on and off the mountain, are a superb introduction to the cuisine of SalzburgerLand. And, of course, make some time to check out the shops and pick up regional specialities and handmade traditional goods.

To find out more about Austria’s SalzburgerLand, visit austria.info and josalzburg.com

Please check gov.uk before travel for the latest government guidance.

