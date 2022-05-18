Omni RMS is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: How RPO can boost your recruitment strategy

Louise Shaw, Director of Resourcing Transformation, Omni RMS; and Mike Sixsmith, Director of Client Solutions, Omni RMS

Businesses are currently experiencing the toughest market for recruitment in decades.

As they look to recover and grow out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a huge surge in demand for hiring. At the same time, for many people, attitudes to work have changed, with an even greater focus on achieving a healthy work-life balance. Add to this the fact that as a result of the pandemic more than 600,000 people have left the jobs market pre-retirement, and you have the perfect storm for employers. Not only are they struggling to attract employees who can help to grow the business again after two years of economic uncertainty, but many are struggling to retain those they hire.

For many organisations, their teams are not equipped to manage everything that needs to be done with the current models of in-house HR and recruitment, and there’s an increasing trend towards working with recruitment outsourcing organisations.

Here, we discuss how businesses can overcome challenges in their recruitment and retention strategies with Louise Shaw and Mike Sixsmith from Omni Resource Management Solutions – the UK’s leading independent provider of resourcing transformation consultancy and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). RPO is the process of outsourcing your recruitment function to an external partner, such as Omni, either in part or in full.

Louise and Mike highlight that companies may outsource their hiring, as it fundamentally makes perfect business sense: an RPO provides organisations with a level of expertise and flexibility that they may struggle to develop internally, as Omni can assist with the ‘heavy lifting’, from attraction and assessment to the onboarding of new starters.

The Omni team works with organisations to complement their internal functions, providing them with recruitment professionals who are embedded into their business until the requirement is no longer present. In our video, Mike highlights the ‘plug and play’ nature of an RPO and the scalability that the model provides.

Most companies consider how outsourcing can add value to how they currently operate, using an organisation such as Omni to support specific projects where internal recruitment teams are unable to cope with the increase in demand at short notice or to manage more transactional elements of the recruitment process.

To explain the success of Omni’s RPO solution, Mike and Louise share an insightful case study, where they have worked to save a financial services organisation more than £1 million by reducing agency fees and their time to hire to just 30 days, by working with them to recruit more than 600 people on their behalf.

They share how Omni has worked with the organisation to improve their employer brand, develop a new careers site and create a standardised assessment framework to increase candidate attraction and commitment, highlighting the real value an RPO can bring to a company’s operations.

Mike and Louise also provide tactical advice on what businesses can change today to resolve challenges in their business’ hiring, from investing time to understanding their people, assessing the application process and training hiring managers.

Finally, we explore the future of hiring and retention as the competition for talent looks to remain high. Mike explains the winners in these challenges will be the organisations that apply the same level of rigour and scrutiny to their recruitment strategy as they do to their sales strategy, and the losers will be those that drag their heels and are slow to react.

