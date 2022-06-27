How much will strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon, the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, is finally back with full-capacity crowds for the first time in three years.

The 2022 grand slam tennis championship begins on Monday 27 June and runs until Sunday 10 July, with over 40,000 people attending each day to catch a slice of the action.

Established in 1877, the tournament is arguably one of the UK’s most beloved sporting fixtures.

Budget-conscious attendees keen to indulge in the competition’s traditional offering of strawberries and cream may be wondering if the increase in food prices will extend to the cost of the delicious treat at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC).

The cost of living crisis and the highest rates of inflation in 40 years have badly affected many shopper’s supermarket bills, with the price of everyday basics such as pasta rising by 50 per cent since last year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Thankfully, the AELTC has confirmed that the seasonal snack retails at £2.50 per portion, the same price it has been since 2010.

“You can pick up a portion of this quintessential part of the Wimbledon experience at outlets around the grounds, and a plant-based vegan-friendly cream alternative is available at all strawberries and cream outlets on request,” a statement on the Wimbledon website reads.

Over the two-week tennis championship, around 190,900 portions of strawberries and cream are enjoyed each year.

Competitors returning to SW19 this year include Andy Murray, world number one Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and 40-year-old Serena Williams, who is aiming to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam singles titles.

The American won her 23rd title in 2017 at the Australian Open while she was pregnant, but has been unable to add to her tally since her comeback.

After withdrawing from last year’s first-round match in tears due to a hamstring injury, the elite athlete is keen to create a different ending to her Wimbledon story.

“It was always something since the match ended that was always on my mind,” she said. “So it was a tremendous amount of motivation for that.”

As to whether this is her final Wimbledon appearance, she replied: “I don’t know. I can only tell you that I’m here. Who knows where I’ll pop up next. You’ve just got to be ready.”

