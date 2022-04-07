How much more you will need to make to live the exact same life next year

The average US household will have to spend an extra $5,200 this year to enjoy the same standard of living as they did last year.

Bloomberg calculated that the soaring cost of groceries, rent and gas meant the median household would have to spend $433 more each month to afford the same goods and services as 2021.

Inflation hit a 40-year high in February as consumer price index rose by 7.9 per cent, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused energy prices to spike.

Lingering supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, consumer demand, weather-related events and labour shortages have also contributed to the rise in prices.

The cost of consumer goods such as meat, poultry, fish and eggs which are all 13 per cent more expensive than last year, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

A survey by real estate firm Redfin found the rents landlords were seeking for available homes and apartments increased by 14 per cent in 2021.

Efforts to curb the economic fallout from the pandemic such as stimulus checks and increased child tax credits contributed to the spiking inflation levels.

Experts say there are a few belt-tightening tactics consumers could employ to stick to their budgets.

Many credit cards offer rewards of up to 6 per cent cash back at supermarkets. Cash-back apps such as Fetch Rewards and CouponCash also offer rewards at many popular stores, and can save as much as $20 per month.

Practical tips also include buying in bulk, checking the cupboards and fridge carefully before every shopping trip, making a list and sticking to it, and dropping a few luxury items.

